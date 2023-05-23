Joseph Cartron announces UK winner of its cocktail competition

Spiribam-UK and its fruit liqueur, eaux-de-vie and vermouth company, Joseph Cartron, have announced the UK winner of its Cartron Unexpected Cocktail Competition, Keoghán Taylor of Kiki Lounge.

This marks its first UK winner to win the competition having launched the first edition this year. Taylor will travel to the birthplace of the Burgundy liquor house in Nuits-Saint-Georges on 11 July for the international final which will see him compete against seven participating countries; Dubai, USA, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and France.

Judith Cartron, director of Cartron said: “Through this competition, we have the intention to make mixologists (re)discover all the passion they have for our creations and for the love of Burgundian Terroir. This event should anchor la maison Joseph as an international reference in the creation of cocktails.”

Cartron Unexpected Competition is designed to bring international professional bartenders together to compete to present an ‘unexpected’ or surprising element either through a cocktail itself or through accompanying presentation.

Taylor’s winning cocktail, ‘A Coin Toss’, is created using Joseph Cartron’s Smoked Black Tea, Chairman’s Reserve White Label, Laphroaig, Joseph Cartron William Pear Eaux de Vie, gin, and Dolin Vermouth.

The ‘unexpected’ aspect was that it appears to be a regular cocktail, however it is two cocktails in one glass through the use of denser liquids at the bottom, so the top drink can sit on top and appear as one.

Taylor said: “My inspiration came from an episode of Chef's Table featuring Grant Achatz. In the episode, he explained in detail how they make their dishes seem like regular dishes but actually hide other parts of the dish within it.”

The final will see competitors introduce additional surprising elements to the panel of judges, which will have been closely guarded until the last moments before the final challenge.

The overall winner will then be crowned the Unexpected Cartron Tour Champion and will be welcomed back, with an all expenses paid trip as a guest judge for the next competition and offered opportunities to collaborate with Joseph Cartron on a per event basis based on location and availability.