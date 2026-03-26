Catena Zapata named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand for second year running

Argentinian wine producer Catena Zapata has been named The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2026 in the 16th edition of the ranking.

Retaining the top position for the second consecutive year, the Mendoza-based winery also secured the title of Most Admired Wine Brand in South America.

Italy’s Antinori, which moved up two places on its previous ranking, took the runner’s up spot alongside the accolade of Most Admired Wine Brand in Europe, while veteran of the list Familia Torres completes the podium.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand is voted for by an academy of sommeliers, buyers, wholesalers, Masters of Wine and writers.

“Each year our Academy becomes more authoritative and representative of the global wine trade. The continued rotation of members is crucial and ensures a fair set of results which is reflective of the modern industry,” said Drinks International editor, Shay Waterworth.

“To be named in this list is a seismic achievement, and to reach the number one position is truly exceptional. Congratulations to Catena Zapata and all the brands featured in this year’s top 50.”

The 2026 list featured three new brands, Scala Dei from Spain, Nyetimber from the UK and Spain’s Juve & Camps which took the award for Highest New Entry. The Highest Climber award went to Italy’s Ornellaia in 16th place, after the brand placed in 50th in 2025.

Notable performers include South Africa’s Kanonkop in 17th, which retains the title of Most Admired Wine Brand in Africa & the Middle East, and Ridge in 34th which is the Most Admired Wine Brand in North America for the 12th time.

Europe continues to dominate making up 36 of the top 50 with particularly strong representation from France, Spain and Italy.

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands,” said Drinks International publisher Justin Smith.

“This list highlights the very best in terms of quality, consistency, innovation and brand strength. Congratulations to all those featured in our 2026 ranking, we look forward to continuing to recognise excellence in the global wine industry in the years ahead.”

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2026 magazine can be read in full here.

The 2026 list in full