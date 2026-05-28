Ivy Mix to launch Brooklyn bar this June

New York-based bar operator and Speed Rack co-founder, Ivy Mix, has announced the launch of a new Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar in Brooklyn this June.

Titán will be a collaboration between Mix and chef Alan Delgado, founder of Los Burritos Juárez, and the team behind Celestine and Grand Army, Julian Brizzi and Lauren Broder.

The drinks programme, will take an ingredient-driven approach, with each drink showcasing a single herb, fruit or spice native to Mexico, with a particular emphasis on northern Mexican spirits such as bacanora, sotol, rums and eau de vies.

Cocktails include the Diablo en Patines with mezcal doba yej, Aperol, grilled yellow bell and habanero peppers, mango and lime, and the Pick Your Tune with prickly pear eau de vie, mezcal salmiana, Campari, and blanc vermouth.

Wider offerings include a draft Margarita serve alongside a rotating selection of seasonal Micheladas.

Titán open at 5 Front Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn on 17 June.