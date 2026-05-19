Woven Whisky introduces new blending facility

19 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Edinburgh-based Woven Whisky has announced plans to launch a new whisky blending facility in Leith, alongside a dedicated visitor experience.

Planned for completion in 2027, the new two-floor facility at Brown’s of Leith will house Woven’s full blending operations alongside blending rooms, a tasting space and lounge bar.

Launching now as the first phase is Woven’s new blending rooms experience, where guests can blend and bottle their own whisky. 

Pete Allison, co-founder and Whisky Maker at Woven, said: "For us, this step forward is much bigger than launching a new whisky experience - we want to help build a new future for Scotch whisky in Leith, the place where it first went out to the world.

“Leith was once the beating heart of the whisky industry, but over time blending became something hidden behind closed doors. We want to open that process back up again - and the blending rooms are the first step in that vision. We’re opening the door and letting guests blend their own using the same components and techniques we use to create our range,” Allison continued.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, whisky, experience, blending, facility, rooms, blending rooms, alongside, leith, woven’s, woven, woven whisky, blending facility, new blending, full blending, operations alongside blending, house woven’s full, woven’s full blending, full blending operations, blending operations alongside




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

The bar industry community is dead

Danil Nevsky mourns the demise of a time when contact was physical, not digital, and when connections meant more than a swipe of a screen. But he holds out hope that real community will return for younger generations

Instagram

Facebook