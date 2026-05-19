Woven Whisky introduces new blending facility

Planned for completion in 2027, the new two-floor facility at Brown’s of Leith will house Woven’s full blending operations alongside blending rooms, a tasting space and lounge bar.

Launching now as the first phase is Woven’s new blending rooms experience, where guests can blend and bottle their own whisky.

Pete Allison, co-founder and Whisky Maker at Woven, said: "For us, this step forward is much bigger than launching a new whisky experience - we want to help build a new future for Scotch whisky in Leith, the place where it first went out to the world.

“Leith was once the beating heart of the whisky industry, but over time blending became something hidden behind closed doors. We want to open that process back up again - and the blending rooms are the first step in that vision. We’re opening the door and letting guests blend their own using the same components and techniques we use to create our range,” Allison continued.