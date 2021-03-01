London's Bimber confirms plans for Scotch distillery

The team behind London’s Bimber Distillery has confirmed plans to open a new Scottish whisky distillery in Dunphail, south of Forres.

The proposal, which is currently being reviewed by Moray Council, will see an existing farm converted into a 200,000 LA capacity distillery.

‘Dunphail Distillery’ will feature a floor malting facility and traditional kiln designed to process 100% of the distillery’s locally sourced barley, as well as a new visitor centre, blending rooms and dunnage warehousing.



Pending planning consent and construction, distillation is expected to commence at the site in 2022. The distillery will aim to produce a “full-bodied, fruit-forward spirit” in both unpeated and peated styles.

“We are aiming to create whiskies with distinctive profiles that have been shaped by traditional production processes,” said Dariusz Plazewski, founder director at Bimber Distillery. “At the same time, we are committed to building a distillery that encourages people to act, think and drink different – and for us to lead the way by reducing our environmental footprint.”

Sustainable production methods, energy efficiency and water conservation will be central to Dunphail’s production methods, while ingredients and plastic-free packaging will be sourced as locally as possible.



Together with the implementation of systems to reduce water use, the team also intends to create a new forest on the grounds of the distillery with a tree being planter for every cask purchased.

Plazewski added: “We are aiming to expand our production capacity at Bimber by exploring potential London sites for a relocation – at the same time we are thrilled to be looking to Scotland to establish a new distillery that will be distinctive from and run separately to Bimber.

“Drawing from our experience and knowledge, we intend to combine our traditional outlook to production with a forward-looking innovative approach to whisky education and appreciation.

“Our vision for Dunphail is to craft truly exceptional, world-class spirit born of the techniques of the past – but with its focus firmly on the future.”