C&C Group buys Innis & Gunn for £4.5m

C&C Group, owner of Matthew Clark and Bibendum, has bought Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn's brand in a pre-pack administration for £4.5m.

The deal gives the group the rights to the Innis & Gunn name and its intellectual property.

The brewer’s 105 employees working at pubs in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, as well as at its brewery in Perth, will be made redundant, the BBC reported.

Following the news, Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder of Innis & Gunn, said: “Today is a very difficult day, first and foremost for the brilliant people who have worked so hard to build Innis & Gunn over the past 23 years. I’m immensely proud of everything our team achieved together, creating a distinctive Scottish beer brand enjoyed by customers at home and around the world.

"I’m deeply sorry to everyone affected - particularly my colleagues who have lost their jobs and the shareholders who believed in what we were building. It’s been a bruising process for everyone.

"While this outcome is not what any of us hoped for, I’m glad the brand has found a home with C&C Group. We’ve worked closely with the team for many years and they have the scale, distribution and experience to take Innis & Gunn forward.

"Despite today’s news, I remain incredibly proud of the brand, the beer and the community that grew around it. I truly hope the next chapter allows Innis & Gunn to fulfil the potential we always believed it had,” Sharp continued.

Sharp started his brewing career at Caledonian Brewery 40 years ago and founded Innis & Gunn in 2003.

According to a statement by C&C Group, the acquisition presents a very low ‘execution risk’, with minimal disruption to business and little capital investment required as the brand is absorbed into existing infrastructure.