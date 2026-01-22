Great British Drinks Company acquires Black Sheep Brewery

The newly formed Great British Drinks Company, backed by the family entrepreneurs behind Paramount Retail Group, has acquired Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery in a £6.5m restoration deal.

The Great British Drinks Company was formed in January 2026 to back regional craft beer.

The deal will save 145 jobs, the brewery and its brands including Purity Brewing Co, Brew By Numbers, Brick Brewery, North Brewing Company, Magic Rock Brewing and Fourpure Brewing Co.

Ravi Sharma, co-founder of the Great British Drinks Company, said: “This isn’t just a restoration deal, it's about restoring pride to Yorkshire. The region has a proud brewing heritage, and we could not stand by and let that be lost. The next few months will be exciting, the business has some fantastic people, brilliant customers and a group of suppliers that we will be very focussed on rebuilding relationships with. The great British Drinks company is open for business and here for the long term.”

Black Sheep Brewery is being acquired for a sum in the region of £4.5m and a future investment plan of over £2m will be put in place to restore the business back to growth.

