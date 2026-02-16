Credit: Sebastian Herrmann via Unsplash

Brewdog's 'Equity for Punks' may lose investment amid company sale

16 February, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Brewdog has announced the appointment of AlixPartners to restructure the company for sale following more than a £35m loss in 2025 and totalling -£148m since 2019.

In January the company announced the closure of its distilling arm however the company emphasised in a statement that its bars and operations will continue as normal.

"Following a year of decisive action in 2025, which saw a focus on costs and operating efficiencies, we have appointed Alixpartners to support a structured and competitive process to evaluate the next phase of investment for the business. This is a deliberate and disciplined step with a focus on strengthening the long-term future of the Brewdog brand and its operations," read a company statement.

It has also been reported that AlixPartners is seeking a quick sale of the business, which may lead to a cannabalisation of the company and its assets.

Brewdog gained its early investment through a 220,000 people-strong crowdfunding campaign called 'Equity for Punks', whose members now face the possibility of losing their investments.

"We were told we were the heart and soul of this company," said one investor on the Equity for Punks forum. "Now it feels like we were just a zero-interest loan for a brand that’s sold its soul to the highest bidder."

