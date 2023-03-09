Bira 91

Bira 91 raises $10m from Japan’s MUFG Bank

09 March, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Premium beer company, Bira 91, has raised $10m from MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG Bank), Japan's largest bank, as the brand continues to grow at a rapid pace, tripling its market share from pre-covid levels.

The investment comes after the company recently raised $70 million in a Series-D funding round, led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings Co. With this investment, Bira 91 will continue to up its production, bolster supply chain and enhance innovation capabilities.  

Yasuhide Hayashi, executive officer, MUFG Bank, said: “MUFG Bank has consistently invested in the India growth story. The Indian beer market is booming, owing to factors such as changing lifestyle of consumers, a growing preference for the alcoholic beverage and rising brand consciousness regarding imported and premium beers." 

As the fourth-largest beer company in the country, Bira 91 holds a market share of 5% across key markets in India. With five manufacturing facilities in the country, Bira 91 holds a combined manufacturing footprint of about 2.5 million hectolitres along with a presence across 550 towns and 18 countries worldwide. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: beer, million, company, investment, comes, beer company, raised, Bira 91, bank, mufg, bira, 10m, mufg bank, japanese beer, funding round, company kirin holdings, beer company kirin, pre covid levels, company recently raised, japanese beer company




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter