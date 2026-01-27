Brewdog to shut down distilling business

Scottish brewer Brewdog will stop operations at its distillery in Aberdeenshire and cease production of its spirits brands.

The company will halt production of its spirits brands over the coming months, which includes Duo Rum, Ron Bodega rum, Casa Rayos Tequila, Abstrakt Vodka, and Lonewolf Gin.

The brewer built its distillery in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in 2015 and founded the spirits arm a year later, with the future of the distillery to be reviewed at a later date, the BBC reported.

"After careful consideration, we've made the difficult decision to cease production of our distilling brands, with the exception of Wonderland cocktails. This will allow us to sharpen our focus,” Brewdog said in a statement reported by the BBC.

Its canned cocktail brand, Wonderland, will continue to be produced by a third party.

The move comes months after Brewdog co-founder Martin Dickie departed from the company and drinks industry due to “personal reasons”.