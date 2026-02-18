Freixenet enters spirits category with aperitif launch

Freixenet sparkling wine has entered the spirits category with the launch of a new aperitif.

The new product, with an abv of 11%, combines 100% natural flavours with the taste of sun-ripened Spanish citrus fruits and notes of selected botanicals such as rosemary and thyme.

“With Freixenet Solare, we are consistently focusing on natural flavours, Mediterranean moments of enjoyment, and an iconic design that immediately catches the eye. The new product combines modern enjoyment with high brand recognition and expands our portfolio with a category that is currently gaining in importance,” said Vanessa Lehmann, head of communications Henkell Freixenet.

Freixenet Solare will launch in over 15 countries globally from March 2026 and from June 2026 in an alcohol-free version.