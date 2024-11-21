Anora sells schnapps brand Snälleröds

21 November, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Anora has completed the sale of its Swedish schnapps brand Snälleröds to Malmö-based beverage company Saturnus AB.

As part of the agreement, Saturnus took over the production, distribution, and sales of Snälleröds products from 18 November 2024 and according to Anora, aligns with its strategy to concentrate on core brands.

“We are confident that Saturnus will take excellent care of the Snälleröds brand and we are very happy to entrust them with building its next chapter. The decision to sell Snälleröds brand allows us to focus on our core brands, supporting the growth ambitions of our spirits business," said Kirsi Puntila, SVP, spirits at Anora.

The divestment includes the Snälleröds schnapps brand and its two products as well as the production equipment from the Snälleröds micro-distillery located in Ljungbyhed, Sweden.

