Brands Report 2026: Scotch

Diageo’s Johnnie Walker is once again the bestselling whisky from Scotland with 23% of the poll naming it the house pour.

­The presence of Johnnie Walker in the world’s best bars is significant, with almost half using it as a top-three option by volume. ­

The Macallan was once again the runner-up with the second most bars declaring it their bestseller, an impressive statement for a brand which demands a premium. It also topped the trending list with almost double the number of votes than Johnnie Walker, suggesting people are increasingly ordering the Edrington brand in the world’s best bars – or at least when they do, it leaves an impression.

In terms of style, single malts won over 60% of the bestselling list of which two thirds were peated, which is in-line with the Penicillin being as popular as ever in our list of the bestselling classic cocktails.

How we did it

The Brands Report has been released every January for the past 16 years and aims to provide data analytics into the buying habits of consumers in the world’s best bars.

To collect the data, we first curate a sample of industry-acclaimed bars from a combination of The World’s 50 Best Bars and its regional North America and Asia lists.

In order to ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the poll were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry. Each year the panel rotates to ensure a fair and accurate set of results.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to dig out their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirits category, as well as beer, champagne and mixers. The bestselling list is based on hard data, while top trending is more subjective – the brand which isn’t necessarily shifting big volumes but is seen as in vogue by each bar. Often, the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

We also ask our poll to declare the house pour in some of the world’s bestselling classic cocktails. The drinks are chosen to specifically represent major spirits categories and are generally big hitters in the Cocktail Report’s list of the 50 bestselling classic cocktails, due to launch in spring.

To view the page-turner edition of the Brands Report click here.

The Brands Report will be serialised on drinksint.com throughout January.