Trivento named as the world’s best-selling Argentine wine brand

Trivento has been revealed as the world’s best-selling Argentine wine brand in a report by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Global sales have reported at over US$256 million, a value that has doubled over the last five years.

"We are very proud of this achievement, and it is the result of the efforts of so many people, from our workers in the vineyards to those who represent our wines in international markets," said Marcos Jofré, chief executive at Trivento.

The wine brand has been a category leader in the Caribbean and Europe since 2013 with sales particularly impressive in the UK where Trivento Reserve Malbec is the number one red wine.

In the United States, the winery became one of the top three selling Malbecs in 2020 and the country now represents Trivento’s second most important export destination in terms of volume.

South Korea was another region of considerable expansion in 2020, with an increase in sales of 935%, the result of solid distribution to the country's most important points of sale. In Brazil, strong online and retail performances saw sales increase by 88%.

"This is the result of a clear and precise commercial strategy that's made Trivento grow into a premium brand that's focussed on key markets," said Felipe Rossel, global marketing director.