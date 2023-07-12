Trivento named leading Argentinian wine brand by value by IWSR

Bodega Trivento has been acknowledged, for the third consecutive year, as the number one Argentine wine brand in the world in terms of value. These results, corresponding to the year 2022, are a result of the latest report by the global alcoholic beverage market research and trend consultancy, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Marcos Jofré, CEO of Trivento, said: "Undoubtedly, Trivento’s growth is a result of wine consumers appreciating the effort we put into delivering a high-value product and our commitment to sustainability and innovation."

Trivento has maintained its position in the IWSR rankings since 2020, partly due to the brand's positioning in international markets. In the UK, for example, the company remained among the top 10 wine brands by value in 2022.

Its Reserve Malbec also stands as the top selling wine across all origins, while Trivento White Malbec leads the category, according to data from Nielsen.

In Argentina, 2022 was also a year of expansion, with a strong volume growth of +60% for their premium and superior wines.

"The company is experiencing sustained growth in European and American markets, reflected in the USD$230 million in retail and e-commerce sales generated in 2022," said Silvina Barros, marketing manager.

In the Brazilian market, Trivento is the third-ranked Argentine wine brand, being the most widely available in stores, according to Nielsen. "The momentum in the first months of 2023 has led to a growth of +41% in sales," added Barros.

In the US, consistent growth has pushed Trivento to the second position in sales in the 'Argentine Malbec' category, according to IRI data. In Mexico, retail sales increased by +42% in volume.

The incorporation of new technologies and innovation is becoming increasingly important in adding value to the offering. As a signatory of the UN Global Compact, the company also contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

With the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Trivento has neutralised 100% of its 2022 emissions from electricity. This has been done through the company's solar panel plant, implementation of more energy-efficient processes, and the acquisition of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC).