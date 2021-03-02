I Heart Wines sales exceeded 31m bottles in 2020

More than 31 million bottles of the I Heart wine brand were sold in 2020 after it enjoyed significant growth in several international markets.

I Heart sold more than 23 million bottles in the UK, and it now ranks among the top 10 wine brands in that market, according to IRI data.

The brand saw sales exceed 2 million bottles in the Republic of Ireland after growing 165% year-on-year. It also doubled sales in the Netherlands, cementing its status as one of the country’s most popular sparkling wine brands.

Sales rose by 62% in the Czech Republic following the launch of I Heart Prosecco. Other important markets include China and the Middle East, where total sales of I Heart quadrupled year-on-year.

The brand also tripled volume sales in Mexcio following a launch in 2019.

“For I Heart Wines, the focus has been always on the consumer: good quality at a good price,” said Dr. Andreas Brokemper, chief executive of brand owner Henkell Freixenet. “Consumers in more and more countries appreciate this.

“With our global organisation, we want to consistently further internationalise I Heart Wines and have good ideas for the portfolio. Maybe one day we will partner with a world class winery such as Chateau Lafite, Marchese Antinori or even Schloss Johannisberg.

“With I Heart Champagne, we have already entered into the premium wine market. Sometimes simple is simply superior.”

Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick – the firm’s UK arm – oversaw the creation of I Heart back in 2011. “It was our dream from the beginning to create a brand by consumers for consumers,” he said. “And so we came up with the idea of creating a customer-oriented wine portfolio based on consumer preferences in terms of grape variety and origin, ranging from Pinot Grigio to Champagne and Prosecco.

“To this day, I Heart Wines is always thinking about the consumer who is looking for uncomplicated enjoyment at a fair price. We carry this at the heart of the brand. We aim to offer an enjoyable experience with a young, fresh design without overwhelming the consumer.”

The brand celebrates its 10th anniversary later this year, and it is now worth £116 million in UK retail sales, up 22% year-on-year.

The plan is to expand into new markets including Brazil, Scandinavia, South Korea and Australia in 2021, while the brand is about to be rolled out in Shell shops across Germany.

“For I Heart Wines to be selling over 31 million bottles around the world is an incredible achievement, especially as we still have not celebrated our 10th birthday,” said Copestick. “I am confident that this exponential growth will continue both in the UK and the rest of the world.

“When I Heart was first launched in 2011, we immediately saw the potential it had across the world. I am really pleased that this potential is now being realised.”