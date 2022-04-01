Torres named World’s Most Admired Wine Brand 2022

Spanish producer Famalia Torres has retained its crown as The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand after topping the list for 2022.

Now in its 12th year, The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is a list of the 50 most admired wine producers from around the globe.

The list is voted for by an Academy of leading wine buyers, sommeliers, wholesalers, bar owners, Masters of Wine, writers and educators from six continents around the world.

Torres impressed the Academy with its consistency and quality and being based in the Catalan region, it also took the Most Admired Wine Brand in Europe award.

Australia’s Penfolds, best known for its Grange vintages, claimed the runner’s-up spot and therefore the Most Admired Wine Brand in Australasia award, while former champion Catena Zapata completed the podium. The family-owned winery in Mendoza also retained its crown as the Most Admired Wine Brand in South America.

Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth said: “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2022 showcases the most iconic, innovative and respected producers in the world.

“Earning a place on this prestigious list is a serious achievement given the thousands of brands around the world and I congratulate those in our top 50 this year. The chosen producers have earned the respect of hundreds of wine professionals and experts from around the world.

“Within the list are the regional champions who are leading the way in their respected wine markets to earn the respect of our Academy of voters.”

European brands featured 26 times on the list, led by both France and Spain with nine brands each while Italy accumulated four in total.

The Highest New Entry this year was Spain’s Bodegas Protos, which entered the list for the first time at number 28, while the Highest Climber was fellow Spaniard La Rioja Alta, which gained 46 places on last year to reach number 4.

At 15, South Africa’s Kanonkop was named the Most Admired Wine Brand in Africa & the Middle East, while Ridge from California retained its title as the Most Admired Wine Brand from North America at number 27.

Drinks International publisher Justin Smith added: “We are delighted to reward the achievements of the most admired wine brands on the planet. Congratulations to the highest ranked wineries in Europe, North America, South America, Australasia and Africa & the Middle East, and to all of the brands featured in our definitive guide. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the successes of exceptional wine producers long into the future.”

THE 2022 LIST IN FULL: