Hanna Lee Communications launches New York Bartender Week

Hanna Lee Communications has launched a trade-consumer event called New York Bartender Week which will make its debut on 18-24 November 2024.

The annual initiative will expand to other cities in the US, as well as globally, with localised activations in 2025 as part of Worldwide Bartender Week.

New York Bartender Week will be part consumer festival, part tourism initiative and part educational trade symposium, and honour the bar trade in New York City and across New York State.

BREAKDOWN

Consumers:

Throughout the week, bars across New York City and New York State will engage in a week-long promotion celebrating the state's bar culture.

Beyond New York City, activations will take place in Albany, Babylon, Binghamton, Brookhaven, Buffalo, Hempstead, Islip, Ithaca, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Niagara Falls, Oyster Bay, Rochester, Rye, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Southampton, Syracuse, Utica, White Plains and Yonkers among others.

Guests can visit these local bars across the state to have cocktails tributing the Empire State, which aims to also provide revenue boost for these bars.

Bartenders from participating bars, restaurants and hotels will create a cocktail that highlights at least one local ingredient, including spirits and modifiers, produced in New York State.

Producers in New York State have an opportunity to connect with bars, restaurants and hotels across the country during New York Bartender Week.

Trade & Media:

New York Bartender Week will kick off with a gala event, featuring top bars from New York City, New York State and around the globe.

This invitation-only gathering will showcase the best of the bartending world, with each participating bar serving drinks celebrating New York State.

During the week on Wednesday, November 20 there will be a full day of ticketed seminars and panels led by both prominent journalists and industry experts.

The focus will be on the future of the bar industry, the central role of tourism for New York City and New York State, as well as the rise of the state’s spirits and beverages.

“Excellence in Storytelling Awards” - Sunday, November 24

New York Bartender Week will culminate with the Excellence in Storytelling Awards ceremony. These awards invite bartenders, bar backs, bar/restaurant owners and hoteliers to share their personal experiences through short essays highlighting how they became part of the industry and the positive impact they have made on others.

A panel of acclaimed journalists will judge these narratives for their inspirational power, with the finalists announced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Award Categories

Best Bartender Story

Best Bar Back Story

Best Bar Owner Story

Best Bar Chef Story

Best Bar General Manager Story

Best Restaurant Owner Story

Best Beverage Director Story

Best Hotelier Story

Best Hotel General Manager Story

Best Hotel F&B Director Story

“To celebrate our agency’s 20th anniversary, as proud New Yorkers we decided to launch New York Bartender Week to show our love for our city and state,” said Hanna Lee, president & founder, Hanna Lee Communications. “This annual event will inspire New Yorkers and visitors alike to expand their travel destinations and explore the amazing hospitality scene across all of New York State.

“We will also encourage consumers to visit their favorite local bars and support their beloved bartenders and bar teams. Our mission is to bring bars, tourism and economic development together to spotlight our wonderful state and the people who make it special. It is also to salute bartending as a noble career path and celebrate its craft.”

Michael Anstendig, editor in chief, Hanna Lee Communications, added: “Through our ‘Excellence in Storytelling Awards,’ we want to acknowledge those who make our community so much more spirited and vital. We will also salute the incredible work of journalists who cover our industry and bring these compelling sagas to the wider general public.”

GLOBAL EXPANSION

Worldwide Bartender Week

New York Bartender Week will expand to other US cities and globally in 2025. Hanna Lee Communications will share the programming of New York Bartender Week, including the week-long consumer promotion, educational symposium and “Excellence in Storytelling Awards.” Together with these local and global partners, the mission is to spur tourism and local economic development.

US national and Worldwide Bartender Week confirmed partners include:

US

D.C. Bartender Week - Deke Dunne, Allegory (Washington, D.C.)

Knoxville Bartender Week - Jessica King & Aaron Thompson, Brother Wolf (Knoxville, Tenn.)

New Mexico Bartender Week - Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Global