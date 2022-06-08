Attaboy named Best Bar in North America

Attaboy in New York has been crowned the winer of the inaugural edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier.

At the live awards ceremony on June 7 in New York the new annual ranking saw Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy take the runner-up spot while Licorería Limantour, also in the Mexican capital, completed the podium.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties, at Number 10, won The Best Bar in Canada, while Puerto Rico’s La Factoría, at 12 took The Best Bar in the Caribbean title.

Mark Sansom, content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We tip our hats to Attaboy, the legendary bar by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy now celebrating 10 illustrious years of making cocktail history.



“Despite its modest size, it has had an outsized influence on how we drink not only in New York and the US, but globally as well. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership and continuous innovation, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future.



“We commend all of the bars on the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Bars that are doing a stellar job invigorating the continent’s drinks scene as we emerge from what has been a very challenging time.”

Overall the US has 29 bars, Mexico 11, Canada eight and the Caribbean two and the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022 is available below.

1 Attaboy New York

2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City

3 Licorería Limantour Mexico City

4 Katana Kitten New York

5 Kumiko Chicago

6 Café La Trova Miami

7 Baltra Bar Mexico City

8 Dante New York

9 Thunderbolt Los Angeles

10 Civil Liberties Toronto

11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen

12 La Factoría San Juan

13 Kaito del Valle Mexico City

14 Sweet Liberty Miami

15 Café de Nadie Mexico City

16 Hanky Panky Mexico City

17 Double Chicken Please New York

18 Service Bar Washington, D.C.

19 Raised by Wolves San Diego

20 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca

21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara

22 Selva Oaxaca

23 Amor y Amargo New York

24 Jewel of the South New Orleans

25 The Keefer Bar Vancouver

26 Dear Irving New York

27 Overstory New York

28 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas

29 El Pequeño Bar Montreal

30 Employees Only New York

31 The Dead Rabbit New York

32 Broken Shaker Miami

33 Friends and Family Oakland

34 Death & Co (Los Angeles) Los Angeles

35 Mace New York

36 Death & Co (Denver) Denver

37 Arca Tulum

38 Mother Toronto

39 ABV San Francisco

40 El Floridita Havana

41 Bar Raval Toronto

42 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu

43 Clover Club New York

44 Bitter & Twisted Phoenix

45 Cloakroom Bar Montreal

46 Julep Houston

47 Bar Mordecai Toronto

48 Teardrop Lounge Portland

49 Bar Kismet Halifax

50 Genever Los Angeles