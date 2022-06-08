attaboy US north america 50 best bars

Attaboy named Best Bar in North America

08 June, 2022
By Shay Waterworth

Attaboy in New York has been crowned the winer of the inaugural edition of North America’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier.

At the live awards ceremony on June 7 in New York the new annual ranking saw Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy take the runner-up spot while Licorería Limantour, also in the Mexican capital, completed the podium.

Toronto’s Civil Liberties, at Number 10, won The Best Bar in Canada, while Puerto Rico’s La Factoría, at 12 took The Best Bar in the Caribbean title.

Mark Sansom, content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We tip our hats to Attaboy, the legendary bar by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy now celebrating 10 illustrious years of making cocktail history.

“Despite its modest size, it has had an outsized influence on how we drink not only in New York and the US, but globally as well. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership and continuous innovation, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future.

“We commend all of the bars on the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Bars that are doing a stellar job invigorating the continent’s drinks scene as we emerge from what has been a very challenging time.”

Overall the US has 29 bars, Mexico 11, Canada eight and the Caribbean two and the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022 is available below.

1 Attaboy New York

2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 

3 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 

4 Katana Kitten New York 

5 Kumiko Chicago 

6 Café La Trova Miami 

7 Baltra Bar Mexico City 

8 Dante New York 

9 Thunderbolt Los Angeles 

10 Civil Liberties Toronto 

11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen 

12 La Factoría San Juan 

13 Kaito del Valle Mexico City 

14 Sweet Liberty Miami 

15 Café de Nadie Mexico City 

16 Hanky Panky Mexico City 

17 Double Chicken Please New York 

18 Service Bar Washington, D.C. 

19 Raised by Wolves San Diego 

20 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca 

21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 

22 Selva Oaxaca 

23 Amor y Amargo New York 

24 Jewel of the South New Orleans 

25 The Keefer Bar Vancouver 

26 Dear Irving New York 

27 Overstory New York 

28 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas 

29 El Pequeño Bar Montreal 

30 Employees Only New York 

31 The Dead Rabbit New York 

32 Broken Shaker Miami 

33 Friends and Family Oakland 

34 Death & Co (Los Angeles) Los Angeles 

35 Mace New York 

36 Death & Co (Denver) Denver 

37 Arca Tulum 

38 Mother Toronto 

39 ABV San Francisco 

40 El Floridita Havana 

41 Bar Raval Toronto 

42 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu 

43 Clover Club New York 

44 Bitter & Twisted Phoenix 

45 Cloakroom Bar Montreal 

46 Julep Houston 

47 Bar Mordecai Toronto 

48 Teardrop Lounge Portland 

49 Bar Kismet Halifax 

50 Genever Los Angeles

