Attaboy named Best Bar in North America

At the live awards ceremony on June 7 in New York the new annual ranking saw Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy take the runner-up spot while Licorería Limantour, also in the Mexican capital, completed the podium.
Toronto’s Civil Liberties, at Number 10, won The Best Bar in Canada, while Puerto Rico’s La Factoría, at 12 took The Best Bar in the Caribbean title.
Mark Sansom, content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We tip our hats to Attaboy, the legendary bar by Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy now celebrating 10 illustrious years of making cocktail history.
“Despite its modest size, it has had an outsized influence on how we drink not only in New York and the US, but globally as well. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership and continuous innovation, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future.
“We commend all of the bars on the inaugural list of North America’s 50 Best Bars that are doing a stellar job invigorating the continent’s drinks scene as we emerge from what has been a very challenging time.”
Overall the US has 29 bars, Mexico 11, Canada eight and the Caribbean two and the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022 is available below.
1 Attaboy New York
2 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
3 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
4 Katana Kitten New York
5 Kumiko Chicago
6 Café La Trova Miami
7 Baltra Bar Mexico City
8 Dante New York
9 Thunderbolt Los Angeles
10 Civil Liberties Toronto
11 Zapote Bar Playa del Carmen
12 La Factoría San Juan
13 Kaito del Valle Mexico City
14 Sweet Liberty Miami
15 Café de Nadie Mexico City
16 Hanky Panky Mexico City
17 Double Chicken Please New York
18 Service Bar Washington, D.C.
19 Raised by Wolves San Diego
20 Sabina Sabe Oaxaca
21 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara
22 Selva Oaxaca
23 Amor y Amargo New York
24 Jewel of the South New Orleans
25 The Keefer Bar Vancouver
26 Dear Irving New York
27 Overstory New York
28 Herbs & Rye Las Vegas
29 El Pequeño Bar Montreal
30 Employees Only New York
31 The Dead Rabbit New York
32 Broken Shaker Miami
33 Friends and Family Oakland
34 Death & Co (Los Angeles) Los Angeles
35 Mace New York
36 Death & Co (Denver) Denver
37 Arca Tulum
38 Mother Toronto
39 ABV San Francisco
40 El Floridita Havana
41 Bar Raval Toronto
42 Bar Leather Apron Honolulu
43 Clover Club New York
44 Bitter & Twisted Phoenix
45 Cloakroom Bar Montreal
46 Julep Houston
47 Bar Mordecai Toronto
48 Teardrop Lounge Portland
49 Bar Kismet Halifax
50 Genever Los Angeles