London’s Lyaness named world’s best bar at The Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards

Lyaness at Sea Containers London took top honours as it was named World’s Best Bar at the 16 th annual Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards at the New Orleans Ritz Carlton Hotel.

It was a great night for Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, as his Southbank venue was also named best International Hotel Bar and the Washington DC-based Silver Lyan at the Riggs was named Best US Hotel Bar.

In total, London-based establishments collected five out of the eight international awards as Alex Kratena and Monica Berg’s Tayēr + Elementary won Best International Cocktail Bar, Sexy Fish was crowned Best International Restaurant Bar, and A Bar with Shapes for a Name picked up Best New International Cocktail Bar, with its founder Remy Savage being named International Bartender of the Year.

Sydney’s Maybe Sammy wone Best International Bar Team, the only bar not based in London to win an award in the international bar categories.

In the individual recognitions, Lauren Mote, founding partner of Bittered Sling and recently announced global manager of program excellence at Patron, picked up the award for Best International Bar Mentor, and Martin Hudak of Mr Black Spirits was named Best International Brand Ambassador.