London’s Lyaness named world’s best bar at The Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards

29 July, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Lyaness at Sea Containers London took top honours as it was named World’s Best Bar at the 16th annual Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards at the New Orleans Ritz Carlton Hotel.

It was a great night for Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, as his Southbank venue was also named best International Hotel Bar and the Washington DC-based Silver Lyan at the Riggs was named Best US Hotel Bar.

In total, London-based establishments collected five out of the eight international awards as Alex Kratena and Monica Berg’s Tayēr + Elementary won Best International Cocktail Bar, Sexy Fish was crowned Best International Restaurant Bar, and A Bar with Shapes for a Name picked up Best New International Cocktail Bar, with its founder Remy Savage being named International Bartender of the Year.

Sydney’s Maybe Sammy wone Best International Bar Team, the only bar not based in London to win an award in the international bar categories.

In the individual recognitions, Lauren Mote, founding partner of Bittered Sling and recently announced global manager of program excellence at Patron, picked up the award for Best International Bar Mentor, and Martin Hudak of Mr Black Spirits was named Best International Brand Ambassador.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, US, international, bar, cocktail, london, based, awards, named, dc, hotel, spirited awards, sydney’s maybe sammy, mr, international bar, named world’s, international cocktail, hotel bar, international cocktail bar, named international bartender, maybe sammy wone, year sydney’s maybe




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter