Alex Lawrence Milia named MD of Mr Lyan group

Alex Lawrence Milia has been promoted to managing director of Mr Lyan group and is now co-owner of the company’s venues.

In a social media post by Ryan Chetiyawardana, otherwise known as ‘Mr Lyan’, he announced Lawrence’s promotion as well as the appointment of Bob Conwell as managing director of Mr Lyan Studio, the consultancy arm of the business.

“I’m excited to look at a new phase for the venues, and for Mr Lyan Studio 2.0 and I’m so excited that I get to usher in these changes with two of my best friends,” said Chetiyawardana on Instagram.

The Mr Lyan group is now in its 10th year and owns several bars around the world from the UK to Washington DC to Amsterdam. The company’s flagship bar, Lyaness, was crowned best international cocktail bar at Tales of the Cocktail 2022.

“I’ve always felt tremendous ownership in all we do, so the legals are nice but the feeling remains the same,” added Lawrence Milia.

“I look forward to how we can take the company in newer directions, explore more avenues and generally build platforms for our incredible teams to thrive upon and build the start of their own careers.”