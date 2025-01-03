Soho House launches new non-alcoholic and low abv cocktail menu

Soho House has extended its drinks offering across its UK and North American Houses to feature a wider selection of low abv cocktail alternatives.

New additions include the Energising P/Loma, made with Three Spirit Livener, and the Hibiscus Nogroni, a non-alcoholic take on a member favourite, made with Pentire Adrift, an alcohol-free botanical spirit.

The new menu will also offer members and guests a functional drinks section, including seasonal boosts and infusions, which features drinks such as a Deeply Prebiotic shot to support gut health, and Gillian Anderson’s G.Lift, a sparkling red berry and sarawak drink with cordyceps and maca to support cognitive performance and reduce mental and physical stress.

Soho House first added no- and low-alcohol to its drinks menu across its houses in 2019, with the latest menu curated by Cyril Francoise, head of bars for the UK, Europe and Asia.

The expanded ‘No & Low’ drinks menu is available now across UK and North American Houses.