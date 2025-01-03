Soho House launches new non-alcoholic and low abv cocktail menu

03 January, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Soho House has extended its drinks offering across its UK and North American Houses to feature a wider selection of low abv cocktail alternatives.

New additions include the Energising P/Loma, made with Three Spirit Livener, and the Hibiscus Nogroni, a non-alcoholic take on a member favourite, made with Pentire Adrift, an alcohol-free botanical spirit.

The new menu will also offer members and guests a functional drinks section, including seasonal boosts and infusions, which features drinks such as a Deeply Prebiotic shot to support gut health, and Gillian Anderson’s G.Lift, a sparkling red berry and sarawak drink with cordyceps and maca to support cognitive performance and reduce mental and physical stress.  

Soho House first added no- and low-alcohol to its drinks menu across its houses in 2019, with the latest menu curated by Cyril Francoise, head of bars for the UK, Europe and Asia.

The expanded ‘No & Low’ drinks menu is available now across UK and North American Houses.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, UK, cocktail, drinks, spirit, made, house, abv, support, low abv, non alcoholic, menu, soho, abv cocktail, soho house, section including, low abv cocktail, member favourite made, free botanical spirit, drinks section including, functional drinks section




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter