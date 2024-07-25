The Drinks Trust adds five new trustees

The Drinks Trust charity has added five new members to its board of trustees – Jennie Baernreuther, Ian Bray, Tim Clay, Paul Haslam and Tony Watson.

Ross Carter, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, said: “Our five new trustees have made a remarkable impact on our industry by developing and creating highly respected organisations. Their extensive knowledge is an invaluable asset to The Drinks Trust. We eagerly anticipate working with them on our board to their help in enhancing our services and the lives of those in the industry we help.”

Since 1886, The Drinks Trust has provided support to members of the UK drinks industry through vocational, practical, emotional and financial aid.