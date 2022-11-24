Sazerac to invest US$600 million in Kentucky barrel warehouses

Louisville-based Sazerac will invest US$600 million in new barrel warehouses in London, Laurel County, Kentucky.

The expansion will create up to 50 new jobs, with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority (LLCEDA) selling its 80-hectare Rowland Acres Industrial Park to Sazerac for land to build the warehouses.

With work beginning on the project in the coming weeks, it also includes a 72,000-square-foot expansion of Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage, which Sazerac acquired in 2014, aiming to increase production capacity for barrels used to store its aging whiskies.

The cooperage currently has 320 Sazerac workers, exclusively producing white oak Bourbon barrels for the company.

The expansion will be one of the largest single investments made in the state of Kentucky for a new distilled spirits storage site, with the first seven warehouses due for completion in 2025.

The company’s Kentucky operations also includes The Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown and its headquarters in Jefferson County.