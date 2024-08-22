Birra Moretti overtakes Carling as UK’s best-selling draught

22 August, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Italian lager Birra Moretti has overtaken Carling to become the best-selling draught lager in the UK, research from CGA finds.

The research has revealed that draught sales of Birra Moretti have grown over the last quarter, increasing 9.6% compared to the previous year, with total sales for this period hitting £246.7m. 

Veronica Sica, beer brands unit director at Heineken UK, said: “The continuing rise in popularity of Birra Moretti reflects the increased importance of great quality experiences, and therefore a willingness to pay more for them. As beer drinkers continue to prioritise quality experiences in pubs, bars and restaurants, the value this premium Italian lager offers is clear.”

