Freixenet has entered the French sparkling wine category with the launch of two expressions immediately available in the UK.

Freixenet Brut Royal and Rosé Royal are made from Chardonnay and Colombard grapes in southwest France and after its initial launch in the UK, will roll out across Brazil in September.

The new wines are available immediately in Tesco in the UK with RRP £13, and from September in Brazil with RRP R$110,00.

Freixenet is one of the biggest producers of cava and its Spanish sparkling wines are sold in more than 130 countries, and this is the first time the brand has produced French varieties.