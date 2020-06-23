AB InBev claims top spot in the UK sales chart

AB InBev has become the UK’s number one brewer by volume sales since the start of 2020.

Molson Coors previously held the top spot thanks to the strength of brands like Carling, Cobra and Sharp’s.

However, AB InBev’s UK subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Group UK, has reported surging sales of brands like Stella Artois, Budweiser and Corona this year.

Combined data from Nielsen and CGA now shows that it is the number one brewer by volume in the UK for the year to date so far (to June 13).

Paula Lindenberg, UK president at the world’s largest brewer, said: “The results we are seeing reflect the strength of our portfolio of brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Bud Light.

“People are choosing the brands they know and love, and we’re proud that the quality of our beer portfolio and our iconic brands meet the demands of Britain’s beer drinkers today.

“We have ambitious plans to grow in the on-trade, and we look forward to the reopening of the sector. We’ll be harnessing the strength of our brand portfolio and the dedication of our teams to play a leading role in the recovery.”