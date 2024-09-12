The Macallan announces sherry cask partnership

Speyside distillery The Macallan as announced a partnership with three sherry cask businesses, concluding a quartet of investments in the sherry-seasoned oak cask supply chain.

The new partnership will see the Tevesa cooperage in Jerez and its two sister sawmills, Forestal Peninsular and Forestal Peninsular de Cantabria, come together to form a new company called Tevasa Forestal Group.

The Macallan will own 50% of the share capital of Tevasa Forestal Group.

“The Macallan has always gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure that our single malt Scotch whisky is matured in the finest quality sherry-seasoned oak casks,” said Igor Boyadjian, managing director at The Macallan.

“The joint venture will complete a series of investments that will give us an unparalleled level of ownership in the production process of Sherry-seasoned casks.

“Our partnership with Tevasa Forestal Group is a significant moment for The Macallan as we continue to invest in the craft and mastery of our exceptional product. Tevasa has been a long-standing supplier, crafting the finest European oak casks from Forestal Peninsular staves in which to mature The Macallan. This partnership, along with our other investments in Jerez and Ohio, shows our commitment to the craftsmanship in our Sherry cask supply chain.”

Over the last two years, the Scotch brand has been forging partnerships to ensure its cask supply chain.

In March 2023, the brand acquired 50% of Grupo Estévez and their Valdespino Sherries, wines and aperitifs, vineyards and bodegas.

Then in September 2023, the brand acquired the Vasyma cooperage in Jerez, which specialises in crafting American oak casks and also in September 2023, entered a joint venture with Coopers Oak, a specialist sawmill in Ohio which is a longstanding provider of American oak staves to Vasyma.