Pernod Ricard sales increase 17% in FY22

Pernod Ricard has released its FY22 Results, showing that sales grew organically by 17% in 2022, equalling €10.7m, with sales growing by double digits across each of its regions and spirit categories.

Reported sales growth was +21% with favourable foreign exchange impact, mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard said: “FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our Sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%. FY22’s performance was also very well balanced.

"Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets. Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we’ve made on delivering our strategic roadmap 'Good Times from a Good Place'," Ricard added.

Sales in all regions grew:

Americas: +12% growth in North America and dynamic growth in LATAM, supported with a strong rebound in Travel Retail.

Asia-RoW: +19% growth led by India, Turkey, China and Sub-Saharan Africa, with a strong performance in Korea and Japan.

Europe: +19% growth in Europe, led by Spain, Germany, Poland and the UK, with a rebound in Travel Retail.

All spirits categories delivered double digit growth:

Strategic International Brands: +18% growth across all regions led by Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Absolut and Martell.

Strategic Local Brands: +18% growth led by Seagram’s Indian whiskies, Kahlua, Olmeca and Seagram’s Gin.

Specialty Brands: +24% development led by American Whiskies, Gins and Agave brands, with specialty brands doubling their weight in sales vs FY19.

Strategic Wines: -4% performance in particular due to New Zealand lower harvest.

Sales were driven by a recovery of the on-trade, resilience in the off-trade and a rebound in travel retail.