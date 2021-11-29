AB InBev agrees 20-year deal to replace Heineken as JD Wetherspoon's largest supplier

AB InBev has signed a 20-year deal to replace Heineken as the main beer supplier to UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon.

The deal will see Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Leffe Blonde and Bud Light feature prominently on draught across Wetherspoon’s estate of around 850 pubs.

Brands such as Bathtub Gin, Bud Light Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Seltzer will also be available in packaged formats.

JD Wetherspoon had a 41-year agreement with Heineken and its predecessors, such as Scottish & Newcastle Brewers, but it has overhauled its range.

Westons brand Stowford Press is replacing Strongbow as the main cider available at Wetherspoon venues, while Worthington’s bitter from Molson Coors is replacing Heineken’s John Smiths.

Wetherspoon has also recently agreed long-term deals with current suppliers BrewDog, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company and Molson Coors.

Paula Lindenberg, president at Budweiser Brewing Group, AB InBev’s UK subsidiary, said: “Demand for our premium portfolio of beers continues to grow, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to invest at scale in the UK’s vibrant hospitality sector and meet the strong demand nationwide for our beers.

“At Budweiser Brewing Group, we have the perfect recipe for success across Wetherspoon pubs - we have a strong, leading portfolio that caters to evolving consumer trends, especially as people opt for more premium options post-Covid, and we have a fully integrated and experienced team that will provide high-quality, expert service to every venue.”

Tim Martin, chairman at JD Wetherspoon, added: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light – as well as a range of bottled beers.

“We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors. Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices. We’re very pleased to have such a brilliant group of brewers supporting our efforts.”