Rémy Cointreau appoints Pernod Ricard veteran as UK managing director

French drinks group Rémy Cointreau has appointed Lee James as managing director for its UK, Ireland and Nordic markets.

James joins the firm from Pernod Ricard where he has held a variety of roles over the past two decades, most recently as global commercial director for Pernod Ricard’s gin portfolio.

He also occupied various sales and brand development roles across the group’s wine and champagne portfolios.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee to the Rémy Cointreau Group, and are confident that his significant experience in the sector globally and in the UK and people-centric leadership style will help build our business to the next level,” said Ian McLernon, chief executive for EMEA, Asia Pacific and GTR at Rémy Cointreau.

“The UK is the number three premium spirits market worldwide and with our portfolio of exceptional spirits we believe we are well positioned to continue to grow ahead of the market and generate value for our retail and distribution partners.”