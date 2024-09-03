Ardbeg brings back 17 Years Old

Ardbeg Distillery is reviving its 17 Years Old in a limited edition shared exclusively with the Ardbeg Committee.

Released a quarter of a century ago in 1997, Ardbeg 17 Years Old was one of the first whiskies to leave the distillery when it reopened after being saved from extinction by The Glenmorangie Company.

Ardbeg, which usually has an abv of 46% or higher and is always non chill-filtered, chose to honour Ardbeg 17 Years Old’s classic character with the combination of peated and unpeated stock and an abv of 40% with chill-filter.

Master blender Gillian Macdonald said: “When we meet die-hard Ardbeg Committee members, the conversation often turns to Ardbeg 17 Years Old. After pondering for some time how we could bring this favourite back to life, we landed on a delicious recipe that honours the character of the original 17 Years Old both in aroma, flavour and texture.”

Available exclusively to members of the Ardbeg Committee, Ardbeg 17 Years Old will be available online, at the Distillery Visitor Centre on Islay, and in Ardbeg Embassies from 24 September for an rrp of £160.