Pernod to offload Imperial Blue whisky

Pernod Ricard has drawn plans to sell its Imperial Blue whisky according to multiple reports in India.

While the French spirits maker hasn’t yet commented, reports indicate that it has enlisted Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the brand in a sale that could fetch Rs 5,000 crore (roughly GBP £450 million).

The brand is the group’s second bestselling Indian whisky, behind Royal Stag, having sold 22.8 million nine-litre cases in 2023 according to the Drinks International Millionaires’ Club, but despite impressive sales, volumes have been in decline since 2019.

Reports indicate that the sale represents a change of focus in the region, with Pernod Ricard focussing on driving its premium portfolio including Glenlivet, Jameson and Chivas Regal.

The potential move mirrors a strategy adopted by Diageo when it sold off 32 of its low-margin, Indian-produced brands to Inbrew Beverages in 2022.