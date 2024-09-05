Pernod to offload Imperial Blue whisky

While the French spirits maker hasn’t yet commented, reports indicate that it has enlisted Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the brand in a sale that could fetch Rs 5,000 crore (roughly GBP £450 million).
The brand is the group’s second bestselling Indian whisky, behind Royal Stag, having sold 22.8 million nine-litre cases in 2023 according to the Drinks International Millionaires’ Club, but despite impressive sales, volumes have been in decline since 2019.
Reports indicate that the sale represents a change of focus in the region, with Pernod Ricard focussing on driving its premium portfolio including Glenlivet, Jameson and Chivas Regal.
The potential move mirrors a strategy adopted by Diageo when it sold off 32 of its low-margin, Indian-produced brands to Inbrew Beverages in 2022.