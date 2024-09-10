Fords Gin reveals new trade-focused cocktail bar and brand home

Fords Gin, the London Dry Gin created by Simon Ford and tenth generation master distiller Charles Maxwell, has announced the opening of its new bar and brand home.

Based inside the newly relocated Thames Distillers in Bermondsey, in the borough of Southwark, south-east London, the bar was purpose-built to host bar trade and will also be available for private hire this autumn.

“To finally have an interactive home for Fords Gin is an enormous milestone and is something I dreamed of from the very beginning,” said Ford. “Bartenders played a vital role in the creation of Fords Gin and will always be the cornerstone of the brand. This bar allows us to return the hospitality we’ve always been given.”

Pre-batched Fords Gin cocktails will be served from taps on the back bar, with the bar designed in the butterfly bar style, with two cocktail stations that are left and right handed arranged around a central well area of custom bitters and ingredients.

The kitchen is equipped with Japanese ice machines and technology to make bitters, syrups and flavour components.

Thames Distillers has also recruited its first female and first international distiller, Ockju Lee, who comes from a family distilling business in Korea and holds a Masters in Brewing and Distilling.

The relocated Thames Distillers sits within The Bottle Factory which is a restored Victorian bottle plant in Burgess Park London.