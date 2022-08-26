Ukiyo Japanese Spirits launches in New Zealand

Japanese spirits brand Ukiyo has launched its Blossom Gin, Yuzu Gin, and Rice Vodka in New Zealand after agreeing a distribution deal.

The brand, distributed by Kirker Greer Spirits, will be distributed in New Zealand by Hancocks Wine, Spirit & Beer Merchants.

“There has been a huge demand for Ukiyo Spirits across the globe, and we are delighted to secure another distribution partnership in the APAC region, having launched in Australia and Singapore last year,” said John Soden chief commercial officer of Kirker Greer Spirits.

“Gin and vodka are exceptionally popular categories in New Zealand - with the gin market expected to grow annually by 11.09% and the vodka market expected to grow annually by 9.94% (CAGR 2022-2025), according to Statista.

“Kiwi consumers are more adventurous and curious than ever before. They seek new or relatively unknown, original products and are seriously interested in deepening their knowledge of alcoholic beverages, their history, tradition, varieties or ways of consumption.

“The Ukiyo Spirits range will appeal to them directly and we are excited to have Hancocks on board to build the brand in New Zealand.”