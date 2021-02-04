Martin Miller’s Gin has unveiled a new ad campaign that tells the story of the brand’s “transformation from a mad idea to a genius gin”.

It includes a new ecommerce site featuring “interactive touchpoints” and a social media drive using the hashtag #FromMadnessToGenius.

The brand will sponsor the Affordable Art Fair as part of the campaign. The spring edition will take place online, and the autumn show is set to take place in in Battersea, London, in October, Covid permitting.

It will also commission a series of artworks focusing on the theme of “from madness to genius”, and there will be talks, tastings and themed bar installations.

Global sales and marketing director Robert Eastham and global brand manager Arturo Illán created the campaign. Both were appointed in 2019, on the brand’s 20th anniversary, and tasked with delivering significant brand growth.

Eastham said: “Ironically, the chaos of the pandemic sharpened our thinking and confirmed the relevance of this new direction. This marks a new beginning for the global Martin Miller’s Gin business and a new generation of gin drinkers.

“Our new positioning will strengthen our brand in the digital sphere and aid our connection to consumers in these strange times. Meanwhile, From Madness To Genius is all about passion to do something well, according to one’s own criteria. It means taking a stance and running with it regardless of the outcome.

The founder’s dream was to create the best gin in the world – whatever the cost – and he achieved a liquid masterpiece in this creative process, which is probably the most awarded of its category.

As Martin Miller’s Gin comes of age, we want everything we do as a brand to be informed by its founding principles – from the look and feel of our website and bottles, to our growing support for the art and creative communities on an international scale.”

The campaign will begin in the UK, the brand’s strongest market, and it will be rolled out across the globe later this year.