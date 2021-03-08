beefeater tv ad

Beefeater to launch new TV ad campaign

08 March, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Pernod Ricard has announced a new multi-million-pound marketing campaign for Beefeater starting on 19 April targeting 25-34-year-olds.

The Spirit of London campaign will run to the end of August and run through TV, video-on-demand and online video to coincide with the brand’s new bottle design which will launch in March.

“This is a significant investment for Beefeater and the start of a blockbuster few months,” said Laura Stephen, brand director for Beefeater at Pernod Ricard UK.

“The new pack is a real step-change and has already enabled us to secure new off-trade listings for Beefeater London Dry, ensuring that more bottles are on shelf when our brand new TV advert and wider marketing campaign launches in April.

“The on-trade is equally important to us and we can’t wait for the gradual re-opening of outdoor hospitality. We have ensured our new flavour, Beefeater Peach & Raspberry, will be rolled out in this channel for consumers to enjoy with friends and family at long last.”

Beefeater’s performance in the UK is being driven by the growth of flavoured gin within convenience retail, with Beefeater Pink Strawberry (+14.6%) and Beefeater Blood Orange (+64.3%) both growing in value.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, UK, campaign, TV, marketing, brand, beefeater, pernod ricard, marketing campaign, trade, “the, video, april, stephen brand director, new tv, dry ensuring, beefeater london, london dry ensuring, uk “the new, “the new pack, beefeater london dry




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

The new era of Instagram earning

Trade shows – remember them? Before the world stopped we’d have attended a number of them throughout the year and be able to look down the list of recognisable guest speakers with their seminar titles. They were a source of great education which had been curated by the organisers to provide a spread of credible, engaging information.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter