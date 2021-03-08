Beefeater to launch new TV ad campaign

Pernod Ricard has announced a new multi-million-pound marketing campaign for Beefeater starting on 19 April targeting 25-34-year-olds.

The Spirit of London campaign will run to the end of August and run through TV, video-on-demand and online video to coincide with the brand’s new bottle design which will launch in March.

“This is a significant investment for Beefeater and the start of a blockbuster few months,” said Laura Stephen, brand director for Beefeater at Pernod Ricard UK.

“The new pack is a real step-change and has already enabled us to secure new off-trade listings for Beefeater London Dry, ensuring that more bottles are on shelf when our brand new TV advert and wider marketing campaign launches in April.



“The on-trade is equally important to us and we can’t wait for the gradual re-opening of outdoor hospitality. We have ensured our new flavour, Beefeater Peach & Raspberry, will be rolled out in this channel for consumers to enjoy with friends and family at long last.”

Beefeater’s performance in the UK is being driven by the growth of flavoured gin within convenience retail, with Beefeater Pink Strawberry (+14.6%) and Beefeater Blood Orange (+64.3%) both growing in value.