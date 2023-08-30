Charlotte Pederson

Maker's Mark appoints new UK brand diplomat

30 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Edrington UK has announced the appointment of its latest UK brand diplomat for Maker’s Mark bourbon, Charlotte Pederson.

Pederson’s new role will centre around brand engagement and education within the UK on and off-trade, providing educative programmes into the brand and bourbon category, as well as supporting the brand development strategy. 

Andrea Montague, head of advocacy at Edrington UK, said: “We are excited to see Charlotte transition into her new role as Maker’s Mark brand diplomat. Her experience and skillset gleaned through leading in-house training sessions and drink development strategies as whisky specialist means she is perfectly placed to shine in the role and continue educating others on this growing category.”

Pederson will transition from her position as whisky specialist at Edrington UK, where she played a key role as an education provider for the business’s portfolio of whiskies, including Highland Park, The Glenrothes, Bowmore and Laphroaig.

Prior to joining Edrington UK, Pederson enjoyed a career as head bartender and bar manager across venues in London, Paris, and Barcelona. 

“I could not be more excited to be the new Maker’s Mark brand diplomat in the UK. Having recently visited the home of Maker’s Mark at Star Hill Farm and seen where the magic happens, I am even more looking forward to sharing the exciting things in store for the brand this year,” Pederson commented.

