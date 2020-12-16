Kingfisher brewer adapts to new trading conditions

16 December, 2020
By Martin Green

Kingfisher has launched a 6x33cl can format in time for the festive trading period as it bids to ramp up off-trade sales.

Brewer KBE Drinks said it lost around 95% of its profit base overnight in March, as it is normally sold in Indian restaurants and bars.

It has pivoted towards the off-trade and ecommerce, and it hopes the new pack format will help boost sales over the Christmas period.

KBE Drinks has also just promoted sales director Shaun Goode to the role of chief operating

officer.

He said: “Times such as these present opportunities, as well as challenges, and the last six months have afforded us a chance to re-evaluate our business and plot a new course forward.

“We have some exciting new brand projects and commercial initiatives ongoing and expect to be able to share positive news of our plans in the coming months.

“As consumers develop evermore curious and sophisticated tastes, we’ll continue to search out new opportunities that will offer something a little different”.

KBE Drinks is the exclusive UK distributor for 14 brands, including such favourites as Sagres, Dos Equis and Theakston Old Peculier.

Goode has been growing sales of the company’s flagship brand, Kingfisher, in international markets such as the UAE and Canada.

