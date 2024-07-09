Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 launches for 2024

The 51-100 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 has been announced one week ahead of the main ceremony taking place in Hong Kong on 16 July.

The list features 15 new entries for 2024 while 19 different countries across Asia are represented, with Singapore claiming the most venues with eight.

Emma Sleight, head of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Since introducing the extended list in 2021, we have been consistently impressed by the innovative drinking experiences Asia has to offer, and it is beyond exciting to see the large number of new entries and new destinations that have made the list this year.”



To protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process, 50 Best works with Deloitte as its independent adjudication partner and more details on the process are available here.



The live awards ceremony for the ninth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be streamed on the 50 Best Facebook and will begin at 20:25 Hong Kong time.