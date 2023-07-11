Asia's 50 Best Bars reveals the extended 51-100 list for 2023

Asia’s 50 Best Bars has released a third edition of the 51-100 list, one week ahead of the live awards ceremony in Hong Kong.

The ranking is created from the overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its 260-member academy vote for their seven best bar experiences of the 18-month voting window.

Singapore holds the most number of bars on the 51-100 list, with Last Word leading the group in 61st place. Named after the classic cocktail, Last Word, the restaurant and cocktail bar is by the team from Nutmeg & Clove, which features on both Asia and The World’s 50 Best Bars lists.

The city also houses four new entrants on the list: The Elephant Room (No.64), Night Hawk (No.73), Offtrack (No.79) and Origin Bar & Grill (No.95). Also on the list from Singapore is Tippling Club (No.63) and No Sleep Club (No.74).

Topping the 51-100 list is Seoul’s Charles H at No.51, joined by fellow Seoul destination, Pine & Co (No.72).

From Taipei, To Infinity and Beyond placed at No.52, with the city’s Room by Le Kief at No.54, Aha Saloon at No.91 and Bar Mood at No.93. Tainan retains one spot, with Moonrock moving up 20 places to No.71.

At No.53 is Hong Kong’s The Pontiac, joined by four other bars from the city, including Mizunara: The Library (No.86), The Wise King (No.89), Tell Camellia (No.97) and Honky Tonks Tavern (No.98). From Shanghai, Epic is at No.70, and The Odd Couple and Union Trading Company place at No.87 and No.90.

Kuala Lumpur’s Jungle Bird placed at No.55 and is joined by three other bars from the capital, including new entrant Reka (No.65), Coley (No.67) and Three X Co (No.77).

Japan has seven bars on the extended list, with Gold Bar (No.56) and Bar Trench (No.92) from Tokyo. Kyoto’s Bar Rocking Chair (No.81) and Nara’s The Sailing Bar (No.88) retain places on the list, while bars from new cities are represented by Osaka’s Craftroom (No.62), Okinawa’s El Lequio (No.80) and Kumamoto’s Yakoboku (No.84).

From Bangkok, Opium enters the list at No.59, joined by three others from Thailand, Asia Today (No.68), #FindTheLockerRoom (No.78) and Loft (No.99).

In India, Americano from Mumbai placed at No.57. Also on the list are three bars from New Delhi, Home (No.58), Hoots’ (No.60) and PCO (No.94), as well as Hideaway (No.66) in Goa.

Manila and Semarang are represented by one bar each on the list with The Back Room (No.75) and Wishbone Bar (No.76).

Kathmandu and Ho Chi Minh each have two bars on the list. The former with new-entrants Bitters & Co. (No.69) and Barc (No.100), and the latter with Stir (No.82) and Enigma (No.96). From Hanoi, The Haflington placed at No.85.

The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on 18 July 2023. Hosted in collaboration with destination partner Hong Kong Tourism Board, the live countdown will also be streamed on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

See the full list below: