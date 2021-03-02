Asia's 50 Best Bars announces virtual ceremony dates

The sixth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 6 May.

The ceremony will begin at 6pm HK/Singapore time (3.30pm India; 5pm Thailand; 7pm Japan) via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

The countdown will be preceded by a series of special award announcements in the month leading up to the digital ceremony, including the unveiling of the 51-100 list on 29 April.



Mark Sansom, content editor for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Since its inception in 2016, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has promoted Asia’s now world-leading cocktail scene and honoured emerging talent.



“Given the devastating impact the global pandemic has had on the region’s bar scene, 50 Best’s role in championing great bars is more important than ever as we look to inspire guests to return to bars through our lists and surrounding content programmes.”

This year 50 Best is also launching Breaking The Ice, a video content series of discussions between Asia’s top bartenders on how they will be tackling this vital recovery phase and what they have learned over recent months.



“As travel routes begin to open up, we believe our content will provide a focus for the pent-up international demand for great bar experiences,” added Sansom.



Special awards announcement dates:

Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, an accolade given to the bar that has offered outstanding service to its guest in the past 18 months – To be announced on 1 April



Mancino Bartenders’ Bartender, as voted for by the bartenders from the establishments on the 2021 list – To be announced on 8 April



One To Watch, which recognises a bar that has the potential to break into Asia’s 50 Best Bars in future years – To be announced on 15 April



Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, an award that recognises a bar’s outstanding commitment to sustainable practices – To be announced on 22 April



The 51-100 list: one week before the virtual awards ceremony, 50 Best will digitally reveal those bars ranked from 51st to 100th – To be announced on 29 April