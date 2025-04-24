Credit: Johnson Brothers and Maverick Beverage Company

Johnson Brothers acquire Maverick Beverage Company

24 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Johnson Brothers has entered into the Texas market with the acquisition of Maverick Beverage Company, a leading distributor of fine wine and spirits.

The purchase agreement includes the Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Florida operations of Maverick, and will also see around 400 Maverick team members join Johnson Brothers as part of the acquisition. 

Ryan Schwartz, chief executive of Maverick Beverage Company, said: “This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Maverick and the suppliers we are proud to represent. Johnson Brothers shares our values and our commitment to doing what is right for the suppliers and customers we serve. We are confident this transition will benefit our team, our partners, and the continued momentum we have built.”

Maverick’s Minnesota and Illinois operations are not included in the transaction.

