African Originals secures USD$2m to fuel expansion

African Originals, the beverage company behind brands such as Kenyan Originals, African Originals and 5.8 has raised USD$2m in a funding round led by Phoenix Beverages Limited, Mauritius' largest beverage company.

Other key investors include Chandaria Capital, Perivoli Innovations, and Amaya Capital. The fresh capital will fuel the expansion of African Originals, strengthen production capabilities and further its sustainability initiatives as it scales operations in Kenya and internationally.

Alexandra Chappatte, founder and chief executive of African Originals, said: “The next phase of our journey is focused on building capacity while continuing to deliver high-quality, locally-inspired beverages that celebrate Kenyan craftsmanship. With this capital, we’re investing in the brand and setting the stage for even greater expansion.”

As part of its growth strategy, African Originals previously launched a £700,000 crowdfunding campaign on the UK-based platform Crowdcube. This initiative allowed consumers and employees to own shares in the company and advance growth plans for new product lines, including a recently launched craft gin.