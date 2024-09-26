Alexandra Chappatte

Alexandra Chappatte

African Originals secures USD$2m to fuel expansion

26 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

African Originals, the beverage company behind brands such as Kenyan Originals, African Originals and 5.8 has raised USD$2m in a funding round led by Phoenix Beverages Limited, Mauritius' largest beverage company. 

Other key investors include Chandaria Capital, Perivoli Innovations, and Amaya Capital. The fresh capital will fuel the expansion of African Originals, strengthen production capabilities and further its sustainability initiatives as it scales operations in Kenya and internationally.

Alexandra Chappatte, founder and chief executive of African Originals, said: “The next phase of our journey is focused on building capacity while continuing to deliver high-quality, locally-inspired beverages that celebrate Kenyan craftsmanship. With this capital, we’re investing in the brand and setting the stage for even greater expansion.”

As part of its growth strategy, African Originals previously launched a £700,000 crowdfunding campaign on the UK-based platform Crowdcube. This initiative allowed consumers and employees to own shares in the company and advance growth plans for new product lines, including a recently launched craft gin.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: beverages, company, beverage, african, USD, largest, originals, phoenix, 2m, Mauritius, beverage company, african originals, usd 2m, phoenix beverages, beverages limited, phoenix beverages limited, largest beverage company, mauritius largest beverage, limited mauritius largest, beverages limited mauritius




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter