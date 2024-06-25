Demie Kim wins Altos Bartenders' Bartender for Asia's 50 Best

Seoul’s Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim, co-founder of Zest, No.5 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and No.18 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, has been named the winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2024.

Kim is being recognised by his peers for his significant contribution to Asia's bar landscape. The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award is the only peer-judged award in Asia’s 50 Best Bars programme, collectively voted for by the bartenders of establishments which have placed on the 2024 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Demie is a formidable force in Seoul's bar scene, championing Korean ingredients and cocktail culture to create a distinctive bar experience while keeping sustainability at the forefront. His pioneering efforts towards low-waste drinking and circular cocktail craft are not only an inspiration to his peers, but also a guiding light for the future of bars in Seoul and beyond.”

Kim began his career mixing drinks at Woo Bar in the W Hotel before becoming head bartender at Alice, ranked No.28 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. During the pandemic, Kim and his veteran bartender partners launched sustainability-focused Zest.

This is the second of two special awards to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, which will take place in Hong Kong on 16 July 2024.