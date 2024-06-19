The Wise King’s Sandeep Kumar to open new Hong Kong bar

Sandeep Kumar, co-founder of The Wise Man, has announced the opening of a second bar in Hong Kong’s Soho district.

The Blind Spot will take its inspiration from the late nineteenth century, with Kumar naming television show Peaky Blinders as an inspiration.

“The glassware, the service station and the staff attire has all been thoughtfully implemented to ride along with the theme,” explained Kumar.

“The décor. A combination of royal green and woodwork, alongside golden lighting makes you feel like you are stepping back in time.”

The announcement of the opening comes as Hong Kong prepares to host the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony on 16 July.

This week, prolific bar entrepreneur Shingo Gokan also announced the opening of a new Hong Kong venue.

Kumar found success in Hong Kong with The Wise King, which in 2022 ranked number 34 and currently sits at number 89 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

The Blind Spot is set to open in early July at LG/F, 39 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong.