Ian Macleod Distillers and The Islay Boys reveal new distillery

Ian Macleod Distillers, in partnership with The Islay Boys, has announced an update on the progress of their new single malt whisky distillery, Laggan Bay, on Islay.

Laggan Bay is the 12th whisky distillery on Hebridean island Islay, with construction on the distillery due for completion in 2025.

Leonard Russell, managing director at Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “I am delighted to be partnering with my friends, The Islay Boys, to build Laggan Bay distillery. It’s a very exciting project, which will allow us to offer a brand-new Islay single malt before the end of the decade.”

With full details still under wraps, the Laggan Bay Distillery will feature wetlands to manage liquid waste and provide an environment for local wildlife.

The company is also working with the Islay Energy Trust and Scottish Power to explore renewable energy options and has committed to green flame energy to reduce carbon emissions.