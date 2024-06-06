The Millionaires' Club 2024 launches

The Millionaires’ Club 2024 has revealed that 44% of the world’s major spirits producers showed volume declines in 2023 as global recession and inflation takes effect.

Now in its 23rd edition, The Millionaires’ Club is an annual list featuring spirits brands around the world which record annual sales volumes exceeding 1m 9-litre cases.

Korean shochu brand Jinro, while topping the ranking every single year to date, showed its first decline in sales while many of the biggest names in the spirits industry followed the same trajectory.

In fact, just over one-third of the 155 brands in the list declared volume growth in 2023 and on a category level, both rum and North American whiskies endured a turbulent year while Indian whisky shone bright.