the millionaires club

The Millionaires' Club 2024 launches

06 June, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

The Millionaires’ Club 2024 has revealed that 44% of the world’s major spirits producers showed volume declines in 2023 as global recession and inflation takes effect.

Now in its 23rd edition, The Millionaires’ Club is an annual list featuring spirits brands around the world which record annual sales volumes exceeding 1m 9-litre cases.

Korean shochu brand Jinro, while topping the ranking every single year to date, showed its first decline in sales while many of the biggest names in the spirits industry followed the same trajectory.

In fact, just over one-third of the 155 brands in the list declared volume growth in 2023 and on a category level, both rum and North American whiskies endured a turbulent year while Indian whisky shone bright.

ACCESS THE FULL REPORT

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, spirits, brands, sales, club, report, volume, annual, list, access, full, millionaires’, THE, Millionaires’ Club, showed, club 2024, one third, over one, industry followed, litre cases korean, korean shochu brand, shochu brand jinro, over one third, spirits industry followed




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter