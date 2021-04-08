Kirker Greer Spirits gains French distribution deal

Maison Mihade will initially distribute Bowsaw American Whiskey and Ginato Italian Gin, with more brands in the portfolio set to launch throughout the year.

John Soden, CCO of Kirker Greer Spirits said: “This year we want to continue to elevate our premium spirits portfolio in Europe and we are delighted to have Maison Milhade on board to deliver this for us in France.



“They have a fantastic reputation and a great network which will see both Bowsaw and Ginato available across the country. We look forward to working with them to establish our brands in the French market, in retail outlets, on-trade and online.”

Charlotte Milhade, managing director of Maison Milhade added: "The branding, packaging and taste of these premium spirits will contribute to their success in France, which is a very competitive market for spirits. Clients are looking for new, young and craft products - Bowsaw and Ginato fit the bill perfectly.

“At Milhade we work mostly in the off-trade market with a group of 40 sales reps covering the entire French territory. We develop the on-trade market with national and regional wholesalers. Bowsaw and Ginato will definitely be two key brands in our portfolio.”