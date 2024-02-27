Kirker Greer portfolio

Kirker Greer Spirits expands presence in Singapore

27 February, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Kirker Greer Spirits has announced its expansion into the Singaporean market from early spring, partnering with distributor The First Pour.

Singapore plays a pivotal role in Kirker Greer's growth plans as a gateway to Asia-Pacific. 

Ryan McFarland, chief strategy & commercial officer at DKG, said: "We believe we've found the perfect partner in Derrick Quek and the team at The First Pour and look forward to getting our brands in the hands of some of the best bartenders on the planet in the coming months, and engaging a whole new group of consumers.”

Kirker Greer Spirits’ portfolio includes Ukiyo Rice Vodka, Ukiyo Tokyo Dry Gin, Ukiyo Blossom Gin, Ukiyo Yuzu Gin, Born Irish Whiskey, and Kirker Shamrock Whiskey.

